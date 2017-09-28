 
 

LOL Surprise Big Surprise Is Available For Pre-order At Walmart Online

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 1:56am CDT

 

The new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise doll can be pre-ordered now at walmart.com.

The LOL Big Surprise is now available for pre-order at walmart.com, according to the Tracker app. L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are one of the hottest collectible toys of 2017. On Friday, September 29, the new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise will be released. The $69.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise contains 50 surprises.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise unboxing toy is hard to find ahead of the release. It was in stock multiple times for a short period of times on amazon.com for the regular $69.99 price. Now Walmart offers to pre-order the LOL Surprise Big Surprise, but the shipping date is October 22.

To get notified when the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise is in stock at amazon.com or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise listing in the toys category to get notified when they are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Resellers charge around $150 for the LOL Big Surprise doll on amazon.com and ebay.com. To find a Luvabella doll in stock refer to our Luvabella doll shopping guide.

L.O.L. Surprise Big Surprise
Store: Walmart Price: $69 Availability: is in Stock

L.O.L. Surprise Big Surprise
Store: Amazon Price: $69.99 Availability: is out of Stock

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

