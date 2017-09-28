New Amazon Fire TV 4K Unveiled

Amazon announced the all-new Fire TV featuring 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and Alexa Voice Remote. Forty percent more powerful than Fire TV Stick, the next generation of Amazon Fire TV works seamlessly with 4K Ultra HD or HDR compatible TVs giving you true-to-life picture quality and sound with vivid colors, 60 fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Amazon offers the Fire TV 4K for only $69.99. This is significantly less than Apple charges for the new Apple TV 4K, starting at $179. Amazon's 4K streaming box is a whopping $110 cheaper.

“The all-new Fire TV delivers a great entertainment experience with the best picture quality on a Fire TV, 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and an unbeatable selection of content – all at an affordable price,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV. “With Alexa, the new Fire TV makes it easier to navigate content and discover great movies and TV shows, all by using your voice.”

The all-new Amazon Fire TV is available for pre-order starting today from www.amazon.com/firetv and will begin shipping to U.S. customers on October 25.