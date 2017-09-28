 
 

New Amazon Fire TV 4K Unveiled

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 2:03am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

New Amazon Fire TV 4K Unveiled
 

Amazon released a new Fire TV with 4K support.

Amazon announced the all-new Fire TV featuring 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and Alexa Voice Remote. Forty percent more powerful than Fire TV Stick, the next generation of Amazon Fire TV works seamlessly with 4K Ultra HD or HDR compatible TVs giving you true-to-life picture quality and sound with vivid colors, 60 fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Amazon offers the Fire TV 4K for only $69.99. This is significantly less than Apple charges for the new Apple TV 4K, starting at $179. Amazon's 4K streaming box is a whopping $110 cheaper.

“The all-new Fire TV delivers a great entertainment experience with the best picture quality on a Fire TV, 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and an unbeatable selection of content – all at an affordable price,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV. “With Alexa, the new Fire TV makes it easier to navigate content and discover great movies and TV shows, all by using your voice.” 

The all-new Amazon Fire TV is available for pre-order starting today from www.amazon.com/firetv and will begin shipping to U.S. customers on October 25. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook