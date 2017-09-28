Echo Spot is Cutest Alexa Device Yet

Amazon steamrolled the competition with a new generation of voice assistance gadgets. Besides the new Echo 2, Echo Plus, Echo Connect, and Echo Buttons there is the very cute new Echo Spot.

Amazon's designers have likely landed with the Echo Spot the hottest Holiday 2017 gadget gift. The compact Echo features a round display that can be used like the screen on the big Echo Show.

The size and viewing angle of the screen make Echo Spot ideal for use on a nightstand or desk as a smart alarm clock that can also turn your lights on and off, watch a video flash briefing, show your commute time, get the weather, or show your calendar. Or use Echo Spot in the kitchen to easily set and view timers, call friends and family, see shopping and to do lists, and more.

Echo Spot features second generation far-field technology with four microphones, acoustic beam-forming technology, and enhanced noise cancellation so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. If you have more than one Echo, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you’re closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception).

Just like Echo Show, you can also use Echo Spot to start a voice or video call, or send a message—simply say, “Alexa, call dad,” or “Alexa, send a message to Mary.”

Alexa can talk to you and play music directly on Echo Spot through the built-in 2W speaker. Echo Spot can directly connect to speakers through Bluetooth or using a 3.5mm stereo cable, enabling you to add Alexa to your home entertainment system. Then, use just your voice to control Amazon Music, Prime Music, Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more. Plus, with the new multi-room music feature, you can play your favorites throughout your home, with synchronized music across all of your Echo devices.

The all-new Echo Spot is $129.99 and is available for pre-order at www.amazon.com/echospot. It will begin shipping in December. Echo Spot will be available in the UK and Germany early next year.