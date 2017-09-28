The Best Store to Buy the SNES Classic Edition

Which is the best store to buy the $79.99 SNES Classic on Friday, September 29? There is no single answer for this question. There are several aspects to consider to chose the perfect store to buy Nintendo's highly anticipated new retro console.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Find below our best recommendations to help make up your mind where to buy the Super NES Classic.

The Coolest Way to Buy a SNES Classic

If you are in New York, you can experience the coolest way to buy the SNES Classic is at the Nintendo Flagship store in the Rockefeller Center. Only 150 people will get access to the SNES Classic midnight launch party and the line has already started. The wristbands will be handed out on Thursday (today!) at 4 pm local time. All attendees have the opportunity to buy the SNES Classic during the party.

Be first to take home a SNES Classic

If you can't wait any longer than necessary visit a 24-hour Walmart store. It's up to the store when to release the SNES Classic, but some 24-hour Walmart locations announced to sell the SNES Classic at 12:01 am local time on Friday. Best is to check in with your local 24-hour Walmart store and ask when they start selling the SNES Classic.

The only other store we know that will sell the SNES Classic at midnight are 24 hour Meijer store locations. Other retail chains will open at the regular hours.

Save Money on the SNES Classic Purchase

There are no deals on the SNES Classic yet, but if you are a member of a store reward program, this can save you up to 10% on the SNES Classic buy. Meijer Stores have a 2-day sale on Friday and Saturday that offers mperks members extra 10% off coupon. Target RedCard holders can save 5% as always on their purchase.

Stores that have the most SNES Classic in Stock

Best Buy and Target stores are reportedly having the most SNES Classic in stock on Friday, but the numbers vary a lot for each location. Some stores are reportedly getting 300 to 400 SNES Classic units. The size of inventory is only one factor. To chose a Best Buy or Target also depends on the popularity of the store. Walmart and ToysRUs are also valid options with sold inventory levels.

Stores with the shortest line for the SNES Classic

The supply of SNES Classic appears to be huge. We don't think it's necessary to camp out overnight in line at a store. It's though a good idea to visit your local store option on Thursday evening to check if there are some people in line. If there are, then this might be a too popular location. You can also ask the store employees what they think the line starts based on the NES Classic sales events last year.

Buy the SNES Classic Online

To purchase the SNES Classic online this Friday, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.