The Passenger Drone Debuts

Passenger Drone is yet another drone that can transport you through the air. Slightly larger than a small car, Passenger Drone lets you select your destination a touch-screen, sit back and relax, as the drone takes over.

The drone travels ith up to 80 km/h speed. Passenger Drone commenced flight testing in early May 2017 and for the last few months has performed intensive testing with different simulated payload weights, simulated engine failures and different control modes.

In August 2017 first manned flights with passengers onboard took place. See the video below.

Equipped with 16 electric engines (unlike the internal combustion engines of traditional helicopters), it’s a low noise, high speed, and economical means of transportation which emits zero emissions. Its engine system sheds the complexity of most quad-copters providing enhanced safety, performance, greater payload, and range, and less noise than anything else available on the marketplace.

The vehicle’s structure is composed of lightweight and strong carbon fiber composites, specially created for Passenger Drone. The avionics, stability systems, and electrical control systems have been custom designed especially for the PassengerDrone.

Passenger Drone’s industry advantages include its VTOL capabilities, the redundancy of 16 individual motors, quadruple redundant stability system as well as state of the art custom designed avionics with leading aviation industry features.

Passenger Drone is run strictly on fiber optics. With the exception of the main power cables, there is not a single wire in the entire aircraft. From the connection between the control joystick, main control CPU, engine controllers and the navigation screens, everything is communicated by light.

Passenger Drone will officially launch on Friday. Ehang revealed the first drone human carrying drone in January of 2016 at the CES. If this form of transportation is really the future remains to be seen. Elon Musk is betting on tunnels to solve traffic.