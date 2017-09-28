First Look at Toyota's New Self-Driving Car with Two Steering Wheels

It was six months ago that Toyota introduced its self-driving vehicle. The latest news regarding it shows that a whole lot has been added since than. The updated vehicle is a Platform 2.1 research car. It is very advanced and has certain special design features to boot.

But now, Toyota Research Institute (TRI) has released first video demonstration of its Guardian and Chauffeur autonomous vehicle platform.

“Today, you’re going to see four different demonstrations,” says Dr. Gill Pratt, CEO of TRI, at the opening of the video. “The first two are going to be in Chauffeur mode.…The other two demonstrations are going to be in Guardian mode.”

The most salient property is the awareness it has built into its makeup regarding the surrounding environment. This souped-up Lexus has novel lidar facilities from Luminar in its inner workings.

This feature senses to a greater distance and maps more information as well. The unique and singular view it affords the computer fitted inside the car automatically allows the right areas to come into focus as the car moves here and there.

Depth learning models of artificial intelligence are there to detect objects and show a clear-cut path through the traffic. The only weird feature is the cabin.

That is because there is a second steering wheel on the passenger side of the front portion. This will lead to a betterment in research and security standards.

The transition of control between AI and human drivers is what this anomaly is all about. Algorithms can be developed via this setup in order to teach newbies regarding what the professional drivers know all about beforehand.

The second wheel also allows another driver to take up the helm if something goes wrong somewhere along the route which the vehicle is taking. This is a second debut of this self-driving car which has occurred in a short span of time.

The competition to Toyota consists of Tesla, BMW and Fiat Chrysler. The two steering wheels of this car are there just in case the robot fitted in its center starts to go haywire.

It is said to be the shrewdest car on the face of the planet. The vehicle is a Lexus LS 600 hL. It comes with LIDAR, radar and hidden cameras imbedded inside its entire structure.

A number of such vehicles are currently being tested on the roads. It is in matters of utility and durability that this vehicle is tops. Toyota has definitely got a good thing going.

Especially any chances of loss of life and limb have to be minimized since a Tesla driver lost his life a year back in a mishap. The National Traffic Safety Board has sent forth a serious ultimatum regarding ensuring safety standards in all self-driving vehicles.