Ford and Lyft Partner to Deploy Self-Driving Cars

Ford made the announcement today that it will be working in synch with Lyft to plan the manufacturing and testing of its self-driving cars by the time 2021 arrives in its splendor and glory.

When seen from a superficial angle, it seems that it is just the usual hooking up of two companies for the sake of creating the cars of the future. Yet look beneath the surface and you realize that it carries much greater weight than just a perfunctory partnership.

Ford does not want to go on this mission on a solo basis. Also Lyft’s relationship with GM is in question and we all know GM is the biggest competitor of Ford.

Ford and Lyft want to manufacture software that will allow Ford’s self-driving vehicles to work in synchronicity with Lyft’s applications. Lyft also has plans for its own series of self-driving cars. 2021 is also the year when the Ford Fusion will be completed and ready for the automobile market.

Lyft and Ford want to cooperate in order to bolster the products of both companies. One fine day in the future, you may use products from both Ford and Lyft in order to drive a semi-autonomous vehicle.

Ford Motor Company is looking ahead to the future as its partnership with Lyft will prove beneficial for both parties. Self-driving cars by other companies may also contain stuff by both Ford and Lyft.

These companies include: GM, Jaguar Land Rover, Alphabet’s Waymo and NuTonomy. Ford also plans on investing one billion dollars in an AI setup known as Argo over the course of the next half a decade or so.

Both Ford and Lyft have deliberately left GM’s name missing from their announcements. A Lyft spokesperson has said this much that the company’s partnership with GM will be unaffected by the new link with Ford.

A GM spokesperson also reciprocated in a similar manner and tried to pacify the public regarding GM’s relationship with Lyft.