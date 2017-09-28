Free PS Plus October 2017 Games for PS4, PS3, Vita Revealed

October is coming up and that means that a novel cache of free PlayStation Plus games are about to invade gamers’ living rooms. Sony has the details on next month’s cool and funky games and at the top of the list lies Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Those with a subscription to PS4 can get a hold of Phantom Pain during the entirety of October.

Ground Zeroes was a freebie about two years ago. In October, Halloween is also going to arrive in all its spookworthy status so PS4 will get the Amnesia Collection as well. This includes the horror series such as Amnesia: The Dark Descent and A Machine for Pigs.

Those gamers who are on PS4 will get all in all four games. Vita numbers such as Hue and Sky Force Anniversary can be played on the handheld or PS4. However, PS3 possessors also get a bonus. Hustle Kings and Monster Jam Battlegrounds are the standard fare on the PS3 for the upcoming month.

Starting from October 3rd, all six of these games listed above will be available. While gamers have till November 7th to avail these games, time is running out so it is better to go to the local store and buy any one of them for the time of your life.

September’s free PS Plus games are also still available at a discount rate which will stop being applicable from October 3rd. So it is imperative for avid gamers to hurry before time runs out. Games such as That’s You and RIGS are up for grabs. Hand of the Gods which is a derivative game from Smite is also there for Plus members.

Phantom Pain has been given a 10 rating. Other sandbox games have larger environments but none allows pre-planning, improvisation and adaptation the way that Phantom Pain allows gamers. Hustle Kings meanwhile is a game where you get to play in a pool hall.

The games are the best and are fast-paced adventures that will be all thriller and no filler. You will only improve your hand-eye coordination as you spend hours playing these games. They will give you the vicarious pleasure that no other activity can lend in its immersive influence.