Stardew Valley Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

It was in 2016 that Stardew Valley was announced for the first time. Now though its arrival on the Nintendo Switch port is ready to take place. This version of the game is being finalized and a release date is currently in the process of being decided by the head honchos.

Stardew Valley Switch Update, we've been approved. Working on finalising a release date with all parties involved. Will continue to inform!— Tiy (@Tiyuri) September 26, 2017

A month ago, it was declared that release dates are only given when the preliminary steps have been finalized down to the last details. The game is almost here and it will not be long before it arrives on the Nintendo Switch.

Next year, all versions of Stardew Valley will get a multiplayer mode. Gamers will get to build three cabins on the farms in which they can have a friend stay.

They could do all that the main player does and that includes digging, collecting stuff, engaging in festive occasions and last but not least getting betrothed. That is the knot there is no untying.

Beta testing of the game will begin by the end of 2017. Both PC and Switch will receive the game. The interesting thing about this game is that it has a whole lot of content which will keep you busy for a long time.