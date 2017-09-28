 
 

Stardew Valley Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 7:30am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Stardew Valley Confirmed for Nintendo Switch
 

Stardew Valley about to be Launched on the Nintendo Switch

It was in 2016 that Stardew Valley was announced for the first time. Now though its arrival on the Nintendo Switch port is ready to take place. This version of the game is being finalized and a release date is currently in the process of being decided by the head honchos.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

A month ago, it was declared that release dates are only given when the preliminary steps have been finalized down to the last details. The game is almost here and it will not be long before it arrives on the Nintendo Switch.  

Next year, all versions of Stardew Valley will get a multiplayer mode. Gamers will get to build three cabins on the farms in which they can have a friend stay.

They could do all that the main player does and that includes digging, collecting stuff, engaging in festive occasions and last but not least getting betrothed. That is the knot there is no untying.

Beta testing of the game will begin by the end of 2017. Both PC and Switch will receive the game. The interesting thing about this game is that it has a whole lot of content which will keep you busy for a long time. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook