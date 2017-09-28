Grand Theft Auto V Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch

Doom is coming to the Nintendo Switch. That’s for sure. So could L.A. Noire or GTA V be far behind? Definitely not! Rockstar Games wants this popular video game to be a part of this important platform as well.

Vern - who teased L.A. Noire for Switch way before its announcement - does the same with GTAV for Switch https://t.co/NiptlaA0xB pic.twitter.com/5BX1u7tXnU— Nibel (@Nibellion) September 26, 2017

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Ever since GTA V was released about half a decade ago, it has been the most coolest and engrossing game of all time. It has also raked in the profits like no other game of its ilk. Although Rockstar Games does not have GTA VI among its repertoire just yet, it does have the GTA Online version.

This game will bring in plentiful cash in the form of incoming revenues. Some people who had a stake in this game are worried lest Red Dead Redemption 2 cuts into the GTA Online economic pie. Yet others have felt differently.

Entertainment spawns several different genres at one and the same time and they all exist side by side without proving to be the competitors of each other. It is a case of a need being created in the consumer market and so it is definitely a matter of different strokes for different folks.

Therefore competition will not be much of a problem for GTA V. It is quality that is the watchword in the final analysis. Every gamer is pretty excited about the online version of GTA V. While the Switch isn’t as potent as PS4, it can lend an experience that is better than PS3 and Xbox 360.