SNES Classic Manuals Are Released

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 8:32am CDT

 

Nintendo published the SNES Classic manuals.

It's time to read up on how to use the SNES Classic and how to play the 21 Super NES games coming with the system. Nintendo just released all SNES Classic manuals online. You can find manuals on how to use the SNES Classic home menu and how to start up your SNES Classic.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

There is a manual for each of the 21 games that include Star Fox 2, Super Metroid, F-Zero, Super Mario World and more. Nintendo is highlighting an important tip. In case you press buttons and things happen delayed on the screen, you should change your TV setting. 

"Modern televisions send data through all sorts of processes before displaying it on the screen. Since the image doesn't appear until that processing is done, it can appear as though the game is running slowly. If your television has an option to turn this processing off, or if it has a "game mode" of some kind, using one of these may help with the issue. Please check your television's support documentation for more details."

You find all manuals for the Americas region on nintendo.co.jp. The manuals for other regions and languages are available here.

The SNES Classic will be in stores starting midnight tonight. Find out where you can get the SNES Classic first in our SNES Classic buying in stores guide.

We also expect the SNES Classic to be available online on release day. To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-09-28 08:30:12am

This story may contain affiliate links.

