SNES Classic Manuals Are Released

It's time to read up on how to use the SNES Classic and how to play the 21 Super NES games coming with the system. Nintendo just released all SNES Classic manuals online. You can find manuals on how to use the SNES Classic home menu and how to start up your SNES Classic.

There is a manual for each of the 21 games that include Star Fox 2, Super Metroid, F-Zero, Super Mario World and more. Nintendo is highlighting an important tip. In case you press buttons and things happen delayed on the screen, you should change your TV setting.

"Modern televisions send data through all sorts of processes before displaying it on the screen. Since the image doesn't appear until that processing is done, it can appear as though the game is running slowly. If your television has an option to turn this processing off, or if it has a "game mode" of some kind, using one of these may help with the issue. Please check your television's support documentation for more details."

You find all manuals for the Americas region on nintendo.co.jp. The manuals for other regions and languages are available here.

The SNES Classic will be in stores starting midnight tonight. Find out where you can get the SNES Classic first in our SNES Classic buying in stores guide.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic.