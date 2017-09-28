 
 

How To Find A SNES Classic On Stock Online In Canada

Online inventory tracker now available on Amazon.ca.

Canadians can now use the Tracker app to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition will be in stock on amazon.ca. Just in time for the SNES Classic release on Friday, the Tracker app is supporting it second international store.

Amazon Canada lists the SNES Classic and as soon as the retro console is on sale for the regular $99.99 (CDN) users of the Tracker app receive a notification on their smartphone. All Canadian products the Tracker is monitoring are listed under the Amazon CA category in the app. Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp to receive all in-stock alerts.

Already supported is Amazon in the United Kingdom. If you want to get your hands on EU SNES Classic, you can select to be notified when amazon.uk is starting to sell the SNES Classic Mini.

While The Tracker app only supports Amazon in Canada and the UK, in the United States the inventory tracker works with several retailers. To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores in the United States:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

