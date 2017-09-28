SNES Classic Midnight Launch Party Spots at Nintendo Store are Gone

The coolest way to purchase the SNES Classic tonight is gone. The line at the Nintendo store at the Rockefeller Center in New York is longer than 150 people, more than 5 hours before the wristbands are handed out.

The first 150 people in line will be invited to a retro 90’s launch party for the Super NES Classic Edition system starting at 9pm tonight.

"Jam to the best 90's hits, get your face painted, pose for photos at our SNES photo booth, enjoy themed snacks, grab a giveaway or two, and play the Super NES Classic Edition in our 90's themed lounges. We can't wait to party with you!", said Nintendo on Facebook about the event.

You can get a good look at the line in front of the Nintendo store in the video below posted by Fly Guy on Twitter.

Sales of the Super NES Classic Edition system during the midnight launch is exclusively open to the 150 attendees at midnight. The SNES Classic Edition system will become publicly available at Nintendo NY store at 9 am on Friday. How many SNES Classic units the Nintendo store has in stock is not known. We assume that the store has several hundred SNES Classic units on hand for the launch. The Nintendo store will be checking IDs and only sell one unit per person.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic.