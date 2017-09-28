 
 

SNES Classic Midnight Launch Party Spots At Nintendo Store Are Gone

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 10:13am CDT | by , Updated: Sep 28 2017, 10:15am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Midnight Launch Party Spots at Nintendo Store are Gone
 

The line at the Nintendo New York store has exceeded 150.

The coolest way to purchase the SNES Classic tonight is gone. The line at the Nintendo store at the Rockefeller Center in New York is longer than 150 people, more than 5 hours before the wristbands are handed out.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The first 150 people in line will be invited to a retro 90’s launch party for the Super NES Classic Edition system starting at 9pm tonight.

"Jam to the best 90's hits, get your face painted, pose for photos at our SNES photo booth, enjoy themed snacks, grab a giveaway or two, and play the Super NES Classic Edition in our 90's themed lounges. We can't wait to party with you!", said Nintendo on Facebook about the event.

You can get a good look at the line in front of the Nintendo store in the video below posted by Fly Guy on Twitter.

Sales of the Super NES Classic Edition system during the midnight launch is exclusively open to the 150 attendees at midnight. The SNES Classic Edition system will become publicly available at Nintendo NY store at 9 am on Friday. How many SNES Classic units the Nintendo store has in stock is not known. We assume that the store has several hundred SNES Classic units on hand for the launch. The Nintendo store will be checking IDs and only sell one unit per person.

To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-09-28 11:15:12am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Bhphotovideo Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook