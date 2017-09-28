 
 

SNES Classic Sale At Best Buy Details: Tickets Will Be Handed Out 7 Am

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 12:46pm CDT

 

Best Buy announced how the SNES Classic launch will go down at Best Buy stores.

Best Buy announced the details of how the SNES Classic Edition sale will be done at Best Buy stores. Limited quantities will be available in about 1,000 Best Buy stores across the country.  Best Buy says that you should line up ahead of the store opening hours. 

The Super NES Classic Edition will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Similar to Black Friday, Best Buy stores will have a ticketing process for customers waiting in line.

The SNES Classic Ticketing will start at 7 a.m. local time if a line has formed. Best Buy will only pass out as many tickets as we have systems available, with a limit of one per customer. Super NES Classic Edition will not be available on BestBuy.com. Customers who pre-ordered will be getting their system on Friday. Best Buy is one of the most popular stores to get a SNES Classic tomorrow. Here are the best stores to get the SNES Classic on launch day.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy (only in stores)

Target 

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

Updated: 2017-09-28 12:45:10pm

Comments

