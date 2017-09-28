 
 

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock At Stores And Online

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 11:29pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online
 

The SNES Classic release is happening now.

We are live updating from the SNES Classic release. The SNES Classic Edition will be released at 12:01 am local time, September 29 at stores that are open 24 hours.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Asian video game exporter Play-Asia has started to take pre-orders for the US SNES Classic online, priced about double the list price. Not sure who the target customer is for that. Update 12:30am ET: It's sold out. Not sure who bought these SNES Classics at $169.99.

Walmart and Meijer have 24 hour stores that are selling the Super NES Classic right at midnight. The longest lines are right now at 24 hour Walmart stores. Here is an image of a line at a 24 hour Walmart. That store only has 18 units in stock according to a redditor. As reported, the inventory levels for Walmart stores vary a lot. You can check how many units your local Walmart and Target stores have.

Meijer stores have reportedly less than 20 SNES Classic units. Some stores have even less than 10. 24 Walmart locations are reported to have a few dozen SNES Classic in stock. To be one of the first to get a SNES Classic at midnight is requiring after all to stand in line for hours.

Looks like Amazon UK and other European Amazon stores have not released new SNES Classic inventory. There are reports that Amazon UK pre-orders of the SNES Classic have started to ship to US customers. It's 6 am CET and there is no online availability in the UK for the SNES Classic. Shoppers have to try their luck in stores. You can get notified with the Tracker app when the SNES Classic is available on Amazon UK.

The 150 people who got into the SNES Classic launch party at the Nintendo New York store also can purchase the NES Classic at midnight. Apparently, it was chaos at the line as people were cutting in according to this report on reddit. The poster says that Nintendo handled it poorly and even the police got involved.

Most lines are still very short or have not started yet at ToysRUs, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. The announcements by Nintendo to have shipped a huge number of SNES Classic to stores for launch has taken effect. Here are the best stores to get the SNES Classic on launch day.

So far Best Buy and ToysRUs said to not sell the SNES Classic online. To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy (only in stores)

Target 

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-09-28 11:25:11pm

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Bhphotovideo Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook