SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online

We are live updating from the SNES Classic release. The SNES Classic Edition will be released at 12:01 am local time, September 29 at stores that are open 24 hours.

Asian video game exporter Play-Asia has started to take pre-orders for the US SNES Classic online, priced about double the list price. Not sure who the target customer is for that. Update 12:30am ET: It's sold out. Not sure who bought these SNES Classics at $169.99.

Walmart and Meijer have 24 hour stores that are selling the Super NES Classic right at midnight. The longest lines are right now at 24 hour Walmart stores. Here is an image of a line at a 24 hour Walmart. That store only has 18 units in stock according to a redditor. As reported, the inventory levels for Walmart stores vary a lot. You can check how many units your local Walmart and Target stores have.

Meijer stores have reportedly less than 20 SNES Classic units. Some stores have even less than 10. 24 Walmart locations are reported to have a few dozen SNES Classic in stock. To be one of the first to get a SNES Classic at midnight is requiring after all to stand in line for hours.

Looks like Amazon UK and other European Amazon stores have not released new SNES Classic inventory. There are reports that Amazon UK pre-orders of the SNES Classic have started to ship to US customers. It's 6 am CET and there is no online availability in the UK for the SNES Classic. Shoppers have to try their luck in stores. You can get notified with the Tracker app when the SNES Classic is available on Amazon UK.

The 150 people who got into the SNES Classic launch party at the Nintendo New York store also can purchase the NES Classic at midnight. Apparently, it was chaos at the line as people were cutting in according to this report on reddit. The poster says that Nintendo handled it poorly and even the police got involved.

Most lines are still very short or have not started yet at ToysRUs, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. The announcements by Nintendo to have shipped a huge number of SNES Classic to stores for launch has taken effect. Here are the best stores to get the SNES Classic on launch day.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.