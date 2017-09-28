 
 

SNES Classic In Stock Online Updates

Posted: Sep 28 2017, 11:22pm CDT | by , Updated: Sep 28 2017, 11:29pm CDT, in News | Technology News

 

The SNES Classic has launched. Here is the latest on the online availability of the SNES Classic.

The SNES Classic has been released at 12:01am ET in stores on the East coast that are open 24 hours. If you do not want to head to the mall on Friday to line up for a Super NES Classic, you can wait to buy the $79.99 SNES Classic online.

Midnight Eastern did not trigger any online sales of the SNES Classic. Best Buy and ToysRUs have stated to not sell the SNES Classic online at launch.

GameStop and ThinkGeek did tell us that they would sell the $79.99 SNES Classic also online. Walmart and Target did not make any announcement regarding online sales. Play-Asia has started to take pre-orders for the US SNES Classic online, but at the double the price. That's not a valid option at this point. Update: It's sold out. Not sure who bought these SNES Classics at $169.99.

The SNES Classic should also be available on amazon.com. The giant online retailer has offered the SNES Classic for pre-order. There are some growing doubts about the SNES Classic inventory at Amazon as the SNES Classic orders have still not shipped. Other retailers have already begun to ship pre-ordered SNES Classic consoles.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

