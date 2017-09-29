SNES Classic Is Available in Target Shopping App for Some

The Target shopping app enabled the add to cart button on the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition. The SNES Classic is not available on target.com. You can only order the SNES Classic with order pickup. Target is not shipping the SNES Classic and here is the problem.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

You need to find a store that has the SNES Classic available for pick-up. There are not many, and even if a store shows to have the SNES Classic in stock, it the SNES Classic might still not be available for pickup.

You can give the Target app a try, as so far no store has started to offer the SNES Classic online. To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.