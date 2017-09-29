SNES Classic in Stock at GameStop Online

The SNES Classic is listed online at gamestop.com and is on sale now as of briefly after midnight Pacific. GameStop lists the standalone $79.99 SNES Classic and SNES Classic bundles.

The Tracker App has notified its users about the SNES Classic availability at the GameStop online store. A notification is sent out to their smartphone and on Twitter at @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic bundles start at $99.99. GameStop is bundling the Super NES companion book and the Hori Fighting Commander wireless controller in four different bundles. The $104.99 SNES Classic Fighting Commander bundle is a fair deal. We don't recommend the book bundles as the Playing with Super Powers book is much cheaper on amazon.com.

To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online at other stores, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.