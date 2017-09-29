Four SNES Classic Wireless Controller Choices are Available

It's SNES Classic launch day and we have been reporting all night about the SNES Classic launch in stores and the availability of the SNES Classic online. In case you already got your SNES Classic in hand, it's time to accessorize. Wireless controllers for the SNES Classic are a great investment if you sit far away from your TV.

The controller cables on the SNES Classic are longer than those on the NES Classic, but still might come up short for your setup. There are extension cables, but the way to go are wireless controllers.

The cheapest wireless SNES Classic controller comes for Nyko. The Nyko Super MiniBoss SNES Classic wireless controller sells for $19.99.

For pro gamers, the Hori Fighting Commander is the way to go. The controller is featuring more buttons and slow-motion gaming. The Hori Fighting Commander is on sale on amazon.com for $24.99.

8Bitdo has also a special SNES Classic wireless controller designed. The 8Bitdo SN30 2.4G Wireless Controller for SNES Classic Edition is available for pre-order on amazon.com for $24.99, but the release is on December 10.

The fourth SNES Classic wireless controller comes from Ortz. The Ortz SNES Classic Turbo Edition controller is listed on amazon.com, but is not available. The Tracker app is monitoring the Ortz SNES Classic controller availability. You get notified when it is in stock.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic.