 
 

Four SNES Classic Wireless Controller Choices Are Available

Four SNES Classic Wireless Controller Choices are Available
 

Wireless controllers for the SNES Classic free you from the annoying cables.

It's SNES Classic launch day and we have been reporting all night about the SNES Classic launch in stores and the availability of the SNES Classic online. In case you already got your SNES Classic in hand, it's time to accessorize. Wireless controllers for the SNES Classic are a great investment if you sit far away from your TV.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The controller cables on the SNES Classic are longer than those on the NES Classic, but still might come up short for your setup. There are extension cables, but the way to go are wireless controllers.

The cheapest wireless SNES Classic controller comes for Nyko. The Nyko Super MiniBoss SNES Classic wireless controller sells for $19.99

For pro gamers, the Hori Fighting Commander is the way to go. The controller is featuring more buttons and slow-motion gaming. The Hori Fighting Commander is on sale on amazon.com for $24.99.

8Bitdo has also a special SNES Classic wireless controller designed. The 8Bitdo SN30 2.4G Wireless Controller for SNES Classic Edition is available for pre-order on amazon.com for $24.99, but the release is on December 10. 

The fourth SNES Classic wireless controller comes from Ortz. The Ortz SNES Classic Turbo Edition controller is listed on amazon.com, but is not available. The Tracker app is monitoring the Ortz SNES Classic controller availability. You get notified when it is in stock.

All three wireless SNES Classic controllers are listed in the Tracker under Video Game Hardware

Nyko Super MiniBoss SNES Classic Wireless Controller

Hori Fighting Commander Wireless Controller

8Bitdo SN30 2.4G Wireless Controller for SNES Classic Edition

Ortz SNES Classic Wireless Controller

To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online at other stores, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop (sold out)

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

