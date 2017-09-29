SNES Classic is Trending on Twitter

It's SNES Classic launch day and the new Super NES Classic Edition is trending on Twitter as of about 5 am ET. Hashtag #SNESClassic was already ranking #2 in the United States. We expect it to become the top trending hashtag later this morning. We have been reporting all night about the SNES Classic launch in stores at midnight and the availability of the SNES Classic online.

In a few hours the doors open at Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and all Walmart stores for the SNES Classic sale. The midnight sales at 24h Walmart stores turned out to be popular. The lines at stores with regular opening hours are still short at most places.

The SNES Classic sold online at GameStop and ThinkGeek after midnight Pacific. The online shops sold out of the $79.99 SNES Classic in about 30 minutes. The bundles lasted one hour.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop (sold out)

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.