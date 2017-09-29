Ford Unveils $100000 F-450 Limited Luxury Truck

Ford is kingpin among truck makers in the US of A. It recently unveiled all-new F-Series Super Duty Limited pick-up truck. With this baby, Ford has set different standards for all trucks.

The 2018 F-450 lends its drivers technological progress and a comfy interior that were found erstwhile only in sedans. This pick-up truck can tug the weight of an Air Force fighter plane…that clocks in at 30,000 pounds.

It is a win-win situation with this pick-up truck. All sorts of consumers will opt for this piece of automotive metal. These include among their ranks, ranch personnel and contractors not to mention RV owners.

Buyers with the cash and the pash for this vehicle will enjoy the view it affords from the vantage point of the driver’s seat. The whole point of this heavy duty truck is luxury with functionality.

It is a premium choice consumer durable product par excellence. Over half of the models in this series are high end. These include the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum Series.

Those who buy this pick-up truck will be opening its doors to a humidor and imbedding themselves in the soft cushioned leather seats. It is truly a creative endeavor that has been inspired by the best.

Besides the leather seats there is the stitched leather steering wheel and the armrests. The instrument panel is pretty cool and the hand-finished dark ash wood trim is tops.

A special badging puts the interior in a class of its own. A grille with chrome accents is present on the outer fringe. Quad beam LED lights and tailgate applique are also key external features of this pick-up truck.

A serial number is burnt into the central console via a laser too. Many other advanced and creative features exist in this pick-up truck as well. These include a camera, cruise control, adaptive steering and lane-keeping alert facility.

Also timely warning regarding frontal crashes is there. A moonroof with retractable shade is present as well. Finally, warmed seats with full ventilation lie in the interior.

“There are heavy-duty truck customers who need Super Duty-level capability and want true luxury,” Eckert said. “We created this new truck to answer the call for even more premium choices in the Super Duty range as we see more and more truck customers trending to more premium models.”

Starting MSRPs for new top-end Ford trucks with the new Super Duty Limited (including $1,295 destination; taxes and fees not included) are:

F-250 Super Duty Limited 4x4 $80,835

F-350 Super Duty Limited 4x4 $82,010

F-450 Super Duty Limited 4x4 $87,100

But if you tick every option box, the price can reach as much as $94,455. However, by adding 6 or 7 percent sales tax for your state, the total price amount reaches around $100000.

“The Super Duty lineup is a win for all of our customers, from successful ranchers to contractors to RV owners,” said Todd Eckert, Ford Truck group marketing manager.

“Super Duty Limited is the most luxurious and advanced heavy-duty pickup truck ever created by Ford for accomplished buyers, with appetites for the high life and hard-earned dollars to match.”

This 2018 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited pick-up truck may cost a whole lot but that money is well-spent since you get a world on wheels in return for it. All those greenbacks won’t go to waste and that is a gentleman’s promise.