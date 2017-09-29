SNES Classic Stock Levels for Target and Best Buy Lower Than Expected

The high SNES Classic inventory numbers in the hundreds are not showing up anymore in inventory reporting tools. We assume the initially reported numbers by BrickSeek and others included the pick-up pre-orders. Select Target stores showed up to 300 units in stock and a Best Buy stores had almost 400 reported.

We just ran the same zip codes as a couple days ago and don't see those high numbers anymore. Stores are now reported to have stock of a couple dozen or less.

Find below the links to the store inventory checking services for Walmart, Target and Best Buy to check the stock levels for your local stores. It is important to note that BrickSeek numbers can be incorrect and should never be used to argue with store associates about the availability.

It's best to find out directly from the store how many SNES Classic they have. If you are in line at a Best Buy, you will find out at 7am if you get a SNES Classic. Best Buy is handing out tickets at that time. Walmart, Target and ToysRUs have not announced a chain-wide policy. Each store is going to handle it differently. Some ToysRUs and GameStop stores have put up signs stating the number of SNES Classic in stock.

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

GameStop already sold the SNES Classic online in the early hours of Friday. To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online at other stores, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop (sold out)

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.