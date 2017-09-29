Aston Martin Unveils $4 Million Limited Edition Submarine

When we think of a submarine a heavy duty lumbersome hunk of metal comes to mind. While they are not very beautiful to look at, they do the job of underwater stealth surveillance very well.

Aston Martin, which is a car maker that is the chosen automobile brand for the James Bond series, has come up with the design for a submarine. The company has hooked up with Triton Submarines to make a machine that is cool in the looks department.

This submarine will be a limited edition product that will cost $4 million. It will have air conditioning too. This sub is in a conceptual design form at present. The sub can also seat upto three people in its interior. It could dive to depths of 1650 feet and travel at speeds in excess of 3.5 miles per hour.

This submarine will be almost 6 feet in height and could weigh about 8800 pounds. This will make it the most compact and lightweight of submarines in the world.

The special submarine will undergo shipments in a year’s time span. The design of the submarine has been codenamed Project Neptune. It features what looks like a space age vehicle of sorts which would not be out of place in such movie renditions of novels as H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine”.

It has a smooth, flowing and streamlined external shape. The forms that have served as inspiration for this submarine include several brands of vehicles. It is a low profile submarine. Nowhere does it come close to the huge hulk submarines of times past.

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior,” says Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, “we have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.”

Patrick Lahey, President of Triton Submarines LLC said: “We have always admired Aston Martin. The marque represents a deeply held passion for technology, engineering and timeless, elegant design. From our first interaction, it was apparent that Triton and Aston Martin were natural partners and our complimentary values will be realised in this truly exciting project.”

The beauty and esthetic design of this submarine come courtesy of Aston Martin’s close attention to detail. The timeless passion for engineering and technology not to mention functional design that is seamless and melds in with the technology is what inspired this $4 million submarine of the future.

Aston Martin Consulting Managing Director, Bradley Yorke-Biggs said: ‘Project Neptune is a flagship project for Aston Martin Consulting. It is a clear and engaging demonstration of how Aston Martin’s expertise in sports car design and craftsmanship can be extended into new aspects of the luxury world.”

The hard work and love of form and creativity that went into the designing of this mini-submarine show that it is indeed a case of love’s labor. This Aston Martin submarine is basically marketed to oil barons and Silicon Valley heads who may require it in their day to day operations. Although at present it exists on paper only, it is just a matter of time before it will exist in reality too.