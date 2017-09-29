My Nintendo Rewards Adds No Nintendo Switch Games But More Free 3DS And Wii U

Exclusive members of My Nintendo can exchange gold coins for games that are on sale. These games can then be downloaded. Nintendo offers users a number of indie games that are exchange-worthy for a few Gold Points. This is the very first time the company has started using this strategy.

These Nindies are meant for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. However, this is a source of sadness for Switch owners. As they say, if wishes were horses, beggars would ride. Unfortunately, in the real world, such is hardly the case.

The list of indie games includes: Runner 2 which plays on the Wii U and costs 90 points; Art of Balance which also runs on the Wii U and costs 60 points; Super Little Acorns 3D Turbo which is available on the 3DS and costs 60 points and last but not least Zen Pinball which runs on the 3DS and costs merely 50 points.

There are nevertheless costly choices to make. The rest of the alternatives can be purchased for oly 30 points each, according to GameSpot. It is Gold Points that are hard to come across.

To collect these points is a backbreaking task. It involves going on missions in Nintendo’s mobile games. Also Nintendo software has to be bought. The Gold Points are a valuable commodity and collecting them is by no means an easy job.

My Nintendo was launched about two years ago. It was actually a substitute for Club Nintendo. Some of the other games present on the roster include: The Wonderful 101, Earthbound Beginnings and Star Fox 64 3D.

The obsessive and maniacal collecting of rewards and the paying of them in return for indie games is a new pursuit that My Nintendo members will get to enjoy from now onwards.