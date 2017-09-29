19 New Nintendo Switch Games Available on eShop This Week

Nintendo downloads for the current week include a plethora of cool and funky games. These include EA Sports FIFA 18.

EA Sports FIFA 18

This is a highly interactive, socially appealing and true grit soccer game in which players can act out their roles on a global arena. Football fans and enthusiasts of the sport will absolutely love handling this video game. This game is available to download today from Nintendo eShop.

Golf Story

Next up is Golf Story. While most role-playing games are about dungeons and dragons not to mention crystal ball gazing, this RPG employs golf clubs in place of scimitars. A dramatic narrative unfolds along with a whole team of characters that solve everything with a golf club in their hands. This is capitalism at its best.

YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters

On the Nintendo 3DS is a game termed YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters. This game requires wickedness of the highest order. Yo-Kai is a mischief-maker par excellence. His strange world is filled with adventure and high jinks. The quest has to go on no matter what and it is in this doggedness that the pleasure of this game lies.

As for the Nindies, they include: Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien (Wii U), Zen Pinball 3D (Nintendo 3DS), Super Little Acorns 3D Turbo (Nintendo 3DS) and Art of Balance (Wii U). Download codes of all these games will be received to be redeemed in Nintendo eShop for a limited time. You have to just redeem points to download select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games.

My Nintendo is also offering some goodies such as wallpaper, an Ultimate NES Remix, an NES Remix Pack and Jumping Mario Nintendo 3DS Theme. The Star Fox series is also in the works.

The long list of new games that are out this week on the Nintendo eShop for Switch, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS include:

Conga Master Party,

Tower of Babel,

INVERSUS Deluxe,

ACA NEOGEO Burning Fight,

Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch Story: COMBAT,

PICROSS S,

Deemo,

Sparkle 2,

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime,

Astro Bears Party,

Physical Contact: Picture Place,

Pankapu,

ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe,

Binaries,

BUTCHER,

Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS),

Hive Jump (Nintendo eShop on Wii U),

Super Ultra Star Shooter (Nintendo eShop on Wii U) and last but not least

Double Dungeons (Nintendo eShop on Wii U).

A large quantity of high quality content is also available courtesy of the Nintendo Switch. Thus these games are not the only thing that the platform is lending gamers everywhere.

Nintendo is adding a great many new features to its already fully-packed repertoire of valuable archives. The Nintendo eShop is where you will be able to purchase these cool games and all the related paraphernalia.