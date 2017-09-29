Nintendo Switch Games US Sales on Pace to be the Biggest Ever Since 1995

Nintendo hasn’t had it so good since its heyday in 1995. This year has been especially good to the Big “N”. The cycle of supply and demand is at full tilt and it shows no signs of stopping.

This company is focused on the youth who love video games and it seems to have built a niche for itself. The sales of these games are expected to continue well into 2018 as well. Especially in the US market, things appear to be going just fine.

The Switch has shown peak performance in 2017. Among some of its major achievements are games such as: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Super Mario Odyssey.

All these are indeed a treat for the gamers who just can’t get enough of them. The sales are expected to exceed the projected numbers by analysts.

Switch US physical SW sales are on pace to be the biggest ever for a Nintendo platform launch year since '95, by a fairly large margin.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 28, 2017

Software— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 28, 2017

Other titles that are being lauded as the next big thing include: Wolfenstein, DOOM and GTA V. Nintendo has caught the eye of many a gamer with a lust for the vicarious life.

The company has definitely made a comeback that is not only surprising but an economic miracle of sorts. It has shown the world that Japanese companies are surely the best in terms of raking in the profits.

Nothing stands in the way of Nintendo which is nihilistically erasing all the competition with a passion that refuses to go out of fashion.