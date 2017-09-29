Vostok Inc. is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Vostok Inc. offers an immersive gameplay experience that the players have come to be addicted to and from which they literally get withdrawal symptoms. The gamers love this interactive adventure of sorts.

The shooting sequences leave them hanging on for more. It is part of an oversupply of scrumptious games that involve the “Greed is Good” slogan of Wall Street. You are a corrupt, self-absorbed young upwardly mobile professional in the context of this game. Your goal is raking in the greenbacks.

You have your joystick to play with and with it you have to shoot as many people who get in your way as possible. There is no such thing as a conscience in this game. It is all guns, guts and gore. It is a scenery of bloodshed and violence that presents itself before the gamer’s eyes.

The only objective is to become filthy rich and the end justifies all means. The money madness that this game allows the players, leaves such stock characters as Gordon Gekko far behind.

As you land on a strange planet, you begin the process of colonization. Then you build soulless factories and start counting the incoming revenues.

As you expand operations, the end game is one of profits that are made by hook or by crook. Vostok Inc. is a game that is a cult classic. It is highly satisfying and allows the shadow within to emerge albeit briefly for the course of the gameplay.

Play and enjoy this badass game to your heart’s content.