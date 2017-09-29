SNES Classic Situation at Amazon Is Concerning

The SNES Classic is officially on sale today. If you felt great about your successful pre-order of the SNES Classic at amazon.com, the feeling has changed now. Amazon has still not started to ship the pre-ordered SNES Classic.

Our pre-orders still sit there without a shipping date. We also have not seen anybody reporting on social media that their Amazon order has shipped. If you got an update, please post in the comments below.

At this point, it would be good to get an official statement from Amazon in regards to the SNES Classic supply situation. As there is no information when Amazon will start shipping the pre-ordered SNES Classic, you might want to consider to hit the mall.

There is still time on the west coast to try to get in line at Target, TRU, Walmart or Best Buy. Lines are not crazy long in most places. Target is reportedly having the highest inventory level.

GameStop and ThinkGeek already sold the SNES Classic online in the early hours of Friday. We don't have any strong leads about more online sales of the SNES Classic today right now.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.