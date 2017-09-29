Target Is Best Store To Buy SNES Classic with Largest Inventory

Target stores are still a good opportunity to buy a SNES Classic this morning on the west coast. Customers call out Target on social media as having deep SNES Classic inventory reaching over 100 units.

Some 24 hour Walmart stores treated SNES Classic customers to cupcakes, but in the end what counts is a $79.99 SNES Classic in hand. The inventory levels of 300 and 400 that circulated a couple days ago included pre-orders. Many Target stores managed to still have stocked a lot of SNES Classic for walk-in customers.

The online availability of the SNES Classic is limited. GameStop and ThinkGeek already sold the SNES Classic online in the early hours of Friday. We don't have any strong leads about more online sales of the SNES Classic today right now.

Amazon has still not started to ship the pre-ordered SNES Classic, therefore we do not expect to sell them online today.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop (sold out)

ThinkGeek (sold out)

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.