 
 

Target Is Best Store To Buy SNES Classic With Largest Inventory

Posted: Sep 29 2017, 9:23am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Target Is Best Store To Buy SNES Classic with Largest Inventory
 

There are Target stores with over 100 SNES Classic units in stock.

Target stores are still a good opportunity to buy a SNES Classic this morning on the west coast. Customers call out Target on social media as having deep SNES Classic inventory reaching over 100 units.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Some 24 hour Walmart stores treated SNES Classic customers to cupcakes, but in the end what counts is a $79.99 SNES Classic in hand. The inventory levels of 300 and 400 that circulated a couple days ago included pre-orders. Many Target stores managed to still have stocked a lot of SNES Classic for walk-in customers.

The online availability of the SNES Classic is limited. GameStop and ThinkGeek already sold the SNES Classic online in the early hours of Friday. We don't have any strong leads about more online sales of the SNES Classic today right now. 

Amazon has still not started to ship the pre-ordered SNES Classic, therefore we do not expect to sell them online today.

To find out when the SNES Classic is in stock online at other stores, download the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts arenow also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop (sold out)

ThinkGeek (sold out)

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook