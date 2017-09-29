Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock now for Prime members now. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is available for Prime members only. Update: The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is now also in stock at amazon.com.

On the SNES Classic release day, Amazon has the Switch in stock. Kind of ironic, considering that Amazon has not yet started to ship the pre-ordered SNES Classic units.

The SNES Classic is the hot topic today, hitting the shelves at stores. The $79.99 SNES Classic was also in stock online early today at GameStop and ThinkGeek.

Despite the popularity, the Nintendo Switch is rather easy to find in stock online right now. This will change soon as the Holiday shopping season abroaches. The Nintendo Switch is in stock online at GameStop.com and at Walmart.com according to the latest Nintendo Switch Stock report.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

Walmart had the Nintendo Switch in stock online several times in the past days. You can also now get in stock notifications in real-time on Twitter at the new @TheTrackerApp account.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $350 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.