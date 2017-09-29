 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon

Posted: Sep 29 2017, 9:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon
 

The $299.99 Switch with Gray Joy-Con is back in stock at Amazon.com.

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock now for Prime members now. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is available for Prime members only. Update: The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is now also in stock at amazon.com.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

On the SNES Classic release day, Amazon has the Switch in stock. Kind of ironic, considering that Amazon has not yet started to ship the pre-ordered SNES Classic units

The SNES Classic is the hot topic today, hitting the shelves at stores. The $79.99 SNES Classic was also in stock online early today at GameStop and ThinkGeek.

Despite the popularity, the Nintendo Switch is rather easy to find in stock online right now. This will change soon as the Holiday shopping season abroaches. The Nintendo Switch is in stock online at GameStop.com and at Walmart.com according to the latest Nintendo Switch Stock report.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. 

Walmart had the Nintendo Switch in stock online several times in the past days. You can also now get in stock notifications in real-time on Twitter at the new @TheTrackerApp account.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $350 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-09-29 09:55:02am

Offers

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con
Store: Walmart Price: $299.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con
Store: Amazon Price: $339.99 Availability: is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con
Store: Gamestop Price: $299.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con
Store: Best Buy Price: $299.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con
Store: Target Price: $299.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online

SNES Classic Launch Live Updates: Lines, Stock at Stores and Online

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores

SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook