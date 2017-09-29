SNES Classic Available on Amazon Treasure Truck in Tampa, Atlanta, LA, Portland, Seattle and More

The Amazon Treasure truck is as reported earlier, an option get your SNES Classic today. The Amazon Treasure truck is showing up in select cities around the country since 2016. The truck offers special deals and select products. The SNES Classic fits perfectly to the selection of products the Treasure Truck is delivering.

Update: The Amazon Treasure Truck is also now in New York, Boston Atlanta, Tampa, Portland and Los Angeles. There will be likely more cities the "SNES Classic truck" will show up.The Treasure Truck has shown up first in Seattle, according to @Wario64.

If the rumor we carried earlier is true then each truck has around 500 units loaded. This will not be going over well with customers who have pre-ordered the SNES Classic on amazon and still did not even get a shipping date. Based on the number of cities so far, the Amazon Treasure trucks are distributing several thousand units, given the rumor of 500 per truck is true.

You can sign up for text notifications on the Amazon Treasure Truck page. The text will let you know if a truck is in your city and which products it carries. You then can order through the Amazon shopping app and make the pickup at the truck.

The SNES Classic might not be available on amazon.com today. The giant online retailer has offered the SNES Classic for pre-order in August. There are some growing doubts about the SNES Classic inventory at Amazon as the SNES Classic orders have still not shipped. Other retailers have already shipped pre-ordered SNES Classic consoles.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

ThinkGeek

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs (only in stores)

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.