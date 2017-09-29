How to Find SNES Classic in Stock Online Going Forward

The SNES Classic has been released today. There was definitely much more inventory available than for the NES Classic launch. As predicted, it still was not enough to satisfy demand and not everyone got a SNES Classic today. Nintendo will continue to supply stores with new SNES Classic shipments throughout the remainder of the year and beyond. New SNES Classic stock could become available any moment.

Most of the SNES Classic launch inventory was available in stores. The online availability was limited to two stores. GameStop and ThinkGeek have chosen to sell the SNES Classic online before their stores open.

Amazon also turned towards physical shopping experience and sold the SNES Classic through their Treasure Truck service. Customer reports also indicate that Amazon offered the SNES Classic through its Instant Pickup service for Prime. There are still no updates on the pre-ordered SNES Classic shipments from Amazon.

To find a SNES Classic in stock for the regular $79.99 price is just a matter of spotting stock. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will eventually be available at the following online stores:

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.