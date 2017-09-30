 
 

SNES Classic In Stock Again Very Soon At GameStop

Posted: Sep 30 2017, 2:39am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

GameStop says that new SNES Classic stock will arrive very soon.

The SNES Classic launched on Friday with a solid number of units available in stores. As expected, the SNES Classic has sold out. GameStop confirmed to I4U News that the video game retailer has sold out all its initial shipment of Super NES Classic in stores and gamestop.com.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

"Nintendo has done it again! Customer demand for the SNES Classic was just like we expected. We sold out of our SNES Classic inventory within minutes in both our GameStop and ThinkGeek retail channels," said Bob Puzon, senior vice president of Merchandising for GameStop in an email to I4U News. 

GameStop and its subsidiary ThinkGeek were the only stores that also offered the SNES Classic online on release day. Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target only sold the SNES Classic in their stores.  Amazon sold the SNES Classic through the Treasure Truck at select cities and a few through Amazon's Local Pickup service.

GameStop says that customers who did not manage to score a SNES Classic on launch day should not worry. GameStop will receive new SNES Classic stock. "We’re getting more very soon. Once we do, our customers will be the first to know," states Puzon.

The Tracker app has notified its users in time for the SNES Classic sale at GameStop yesterday. The $79.99 SNES Classic was in stock for almost 30 minutes.

The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

