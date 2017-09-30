SNES Classic Stock Updates for September 30

Nintendo enters the Holiday shopping season with two popular consoles. Besides the Nintendo Switch (in stock on amazon right now), the SNES Classic is flying off shelves. The launch inventory of the SNES Classic has sold out in the first 24 hours.

There are more SNES Classic shipments coming, and Nintendo will continue to make the SNES Classic into next year. Eventually, everyone who wants a SNES Classic will get one. To find a SNES Classic in stock today is going to be difficult. It's still easy to pick up popular accessories including wireless controller.

So far only GameStop has announced that more SNES Classic units will be available "very soon." This vague timeframe could mean today or next week.

There are a few Walmart stores that are reported in inventory tracking services (see below) to have SNES Classic in stock. The number of stores with potential stock is very low. Chances that your local store has some are very slim. Despite the high supply, the reseller market prices are almost triple of the regular price.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place and Ebay are starting at about $200.

It's possible that the SNES Classic becomes available today online. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

How to find the SNES Classic in stock Online

The SNES Classic is sold at the following stores online. Now that the SNES Classic has been released, we expect more retailers to offer Nintendo's new retro console.

How to find SNES Classic in stock in Stores

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

The inventory numbers should not be used in discussions with store employees as the numbers can be wrong for a number of reasons. Best practice is to continuously check the inventory levels of your local store to spot jumps. A change likely means that indeed new stock has arrived.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

About the SNES Classic

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.