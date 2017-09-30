 
 

SNES Classic Is Available At 9am In The Nintendo Store

Posted: Sep 30 2017, 5:05am CDT

 

Credit: Nintendo Store
 

The Nintendo Store in New York restocks the SNES Classic on Saturday.

The SNES Classic also sold out on Friday at the Nintendo Flagship store in New York. The store told customers on Twitter to come back today at 9 am, in case they missed out on the SNES Classic on Friday. If you are in New York, this is a great chance to get your hands on a SNES Classic today. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Expect a line outside of the Nintendo store at 10 Rockefeller Plaza. There is no information about how many SNES Classic consoles the Nintendo store has restocked.

The Nintendo store is expected to restock the SNES Classic on a regular basis, maybe even daily. 

The SNES Classic sold out at launch on Friday. Most of the SNES Classic launch inventory was available in stores. The online availability was limited to two stores. GameStop and ThinkGeek have chosen to sell the SNES Classic online before their stores opened.  

Resellers already charge around $200 on the Amazon marketplace for the SNES Classic. To find a SNES Classic in stock for the regular $79.99 price online get an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

GameStop announced today that new SNES Classic shipments will be arriving very soon.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-09-30 05:05:10am

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

