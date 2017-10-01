 
 

Hot Holiday 2017 Toy: Merge Cube Augmented Reality Toy

Posted: Oct 1 2017, 5:50am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This inexpensive toy lets kids experience holograms.

The Merge Cube merges the physical and digital worlds using augmented reality technology and the camera and sensors in your mobile device. It’s the first toy of its kind, and it’s fundamentally changing the way you interact with virtual reality.

With the Merge Cube, you can hold a galaxy in the palm of your hand, examine fossils and ancient artifacts like a real archaeologist, watch as a volcano erupts before your eyes, and play games in ways never possible before. 

The Merge Cube is only $14.99 on amazon.com. There are already a bunch of apps and games on the app store that work with the Merge Cube. Some are free, but most sell for $1.99, like the Galactic explorer. The company behind the Merge Cube has set up a $1 million developer fund to bring more apps to the Merge Cube platform.

The Merge Cube works with the iOS and Android devices. The app can also be used with VR/AR goggles. To unlock all of the Merge Cube features, set up a Merge account by entering the activation code included with your Merge Cube.

Don't through away the packaging. Merge VR designed the packaging to be functional. Once you’ve removed the cube from the packaging, use the included mobile device stand to prop up your smartphone or tablet, and use the cube container as a cube stand. To find out which apps are available for the Merge Cube visit the Merge miniverse site.

