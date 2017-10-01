Hatchimals Surprise Stock for Pre-order at Walmart Online

The demand for the new Hatchimals Surprise Eggs is going to blow up on Hatchimals Day next week. On Friday, October 6, Spin Master will reveal what is inside the new Hatchimals. Kids will want the new eggs possibly even more than the first generation Hatchimals last year.

Spin Master has kicked off pre-orders for the all-new Hatchimals Surprise eggs on Monday, September 18. Most of the pre-order inventory has sold out. The Tracker app has spotted one Hatchimals Surprise in stock at Walmart.

The Hatchimals Surprise Peacat is available on walmart.com for $69.97. The egg ships right after Hatchimals day.

The new Hatchimals are not yet fully revealed. The product pages only show the eggs and the name of the species inside the egg.

Spin Master tries to keep the content of the new Hatchimals eggs secret until October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. The full reveal and release of Hatchimals Surprise will be on that day.

Follow the links below to the Hatchimals Suprise buying guides for each store. Some stores have again exclusive Hatchimals. There will be new Hatchimals shipments coming, likely starting October 6. Get free The Tracker app to get notified when Hatchimals Suprise eggs are in stock online.

Amazon has so far not listed any Hatchimals Surprise eggs.

The Hatchimals Surprise are likely going to match the hype of the original Hatchimals in 2016. Spin Master came up with a mind-blowing idea for the new generation of Hatchimals that will captivate kids this Holiday season. Come Hatchimals Day 2017, the Hatchimals craziness will kick off and the new toys will be hard to find.

Hatchimals Surprise will feature a new hatching mechanism and all new species. The new species include Giraven, Peacat, Puppadee, Ligull and Zuffin.