FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger is On Sale for $117

Walmart and Amazon already price matching hot holiday 2017 toys.

The new FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger is featured in several Hot Holiday 2017 toy lists. Amazon and Walmart are selling the new interactive pet for $117. The deal saves $13 over the regular price.

Tiger Tyler reacts to noises and he roars back. Kids can talk to him and Tyler responds. This tiger cub responds to sounds and touch with over 100 sound-and-motion combinations.

Petting him on his head and his eyes might close. Petting him on his muzzle and he moves The Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger pet even has a little chicken squeaky toy that he reacts to when it squeaks. The rubber chicklet looks hilariously cute, adding a nice touch to this animated plush toy. The FurReal toys are around since a couple years. The new tiger is probably the most fun yet. Watch the video below to see Tyler in action.

It's not clear yet if the Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger toy will be hard to find during the Holiday shopping season. Given the attention it gets already, it could happen. Find more hot Holiday 2017 in our Holidays 2017 Gift Guide. There are already several hard to find toys. The Tracker app helps you find them in stock online.

