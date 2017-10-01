LOL Surprise Big Surprise in Stock for Pre-order at Amazon and Walmart Online

 
 

Posted: Oct 1 2017, 9:27am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

The new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise doll can be pre-ordered again at walmart.com.

The L.O.L. Big Surprise is now available for pre-order at amazon.com and walmart.com, according to the Tracker app. L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are one of the hottest collectible toys of 2017. On Friday, September 29, the new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise has been released.

The $69.88 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprises contains 50 surprises. The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise unboxing toy is hard to find ahead of the release.

It was in stock multiple times for a short period of times on amazon.com for the regular $69.99 price. Walmart offers to pre-order the LOL Surprise Big Surprise, but the shipping date is October 22. The Amazon ships the LOL Suprise Big Surprise doll already on October 3.

To get notified when the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise is in stock at amazon.com or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise listing in the toys category to get notified when they are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Resellers charge around $150 for the LOL Big Surprise doll on amazon.com and ebay.com. To find a Luvabella doll in stock refer to our Luvabella doll shopping guide.

Updated: 2017-10-01 09:25:25am

L.O.L. Surprise Big Surprise
Store: Walmart Price: $69 Availability: is available for Pre-order

L.O.L. Surprise Big Surprise
Store: Amazon Price: $69.99 Availability: is in Stock

