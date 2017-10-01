LOL Surprise Big Surprise in Stock for Pre-order at Amazon and Walmart Online

The L.O.L. Big Surprise is now available for pre-order at amazon.com and walmart.com, according to the Tracker app. L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are one of the hottest collectible toys of 2017. On Friday, September 29, the new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise has been released.

The $69.88 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprises contains 50 surprises. The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise unboxing toy is hard to find ahead of the release.

It was in stock multiple times for a short period of times on amazon.com for the regular $69.99 price. Walmart offers to pre-order the LOL Surprise Big Surprise, but the shipping date is October 22. The Amazon ships the LOL Suprise Big Surprise doll already on October 3.

Resellers charge around $150 for the LOL Big Surprise doll on amazon.com and ebay.com. To find a Luvabella doll in stock refer to our Luvabella doll shopping guide.