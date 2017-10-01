 
 

SNES Classic Hacking Kicked Off, Free Storage Comparable To NES Classic

Posted: Oct 1 2017, 9:49am CDT

 

Credit: Jerry Rig Everything
 

The developer behind hakchi2 has started to work on the SNES Classic version.

The SNES Classic hardware is very similar to the NES Classic. Watch the cool SNES Classic Teardown video by Jerry Rig Everything at the end of this report to see it for yourself. Nintendo clearly already planned to make the SNES Classic before they designed the NES Classic. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

As reported earlier, the hakchi2 tool, used to install more games on the NES Classic, is able to dump the SNES Classic kernel re-write it. Yesterday, Cluster, the Russian developer behind the hakchi2 tool hosted a live Youtube stream kicking off development on making hakchi2 work on the SNES Classic.

The three-hour session on Youtube was all in Russian. He accomplished some important steps, but obviously, something like this takes more than 3 hours. The live stream was a way also for Cluster to collect donations for his efforts. According to Cluster, a developer known as MadMonkey is working on the SNES Classic adaptions.

According to redditor Soulctcher, the SNES Classic has about 300MB of free storage. This is the same amount that the NES Classic had. With advanced compression techniques, the NES Classic can store around 1,000 games. The SNES Classic will likely be able to store several hundreds of games.

The SNES Classic has been released on September 29. There was definitely much more inventory available than for the NES Classic launch, but the new Nintendo console still sold out. Nintendo will continue to supply stores with new SNES Classic shipments throughout the remainder of the year and beyond. New SNES Classic stock could become available any moment.

To find a SNES Classic in stock for the regular $79.99 price is just a matter of spotting stock. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

Enter to win a SNES Classic EU Edition on our SNES Classic Giveaway.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-10-01 09:50:11am

