SNES Classic Modded to Run Chrono Trigger

The developer behind the hakchi2 NES Classic modding tool has decoded the ROM format for the SNES Classic. Apparently, Nintendo uses the same as Wii U Virtual Console ROM format on the SNES Classic. Cluster released a video showing his SNES Classic running Chrono Trigger on Instagram. You can watch the video at the end of the report.

Now that he understands the ROM format that the SNES Classic uses, he estimates that it will take one week to complete development of hakchi2 for the SNES Classic. Part of the solution will be ROM converter. The converter prepares Normal SNES ROMs to be loaded onto the Super NES Classic console.

As reported earlier, Cluster, the Russian developer behind the hakchi2 tool, hosted a live Youtube stream kicking off development on the weekend.

The SNES Classic has about 300MB of free storage. This is the same amount that the NES Classic has. With advanced compression techniques, the NES Classic can store around 1,000 games. The SNES Classic will likely be able to store several hundreds of games. If everything goes as planned, owners of SNES Classic will be able to install more than games by next weekend.

The SNES Classic has been released on September 29. There was definitely much more inventory available than for the NES Classic launch, but the new Nintendo console still sold out. Nintendo will continue to supply stores with new SNES Classic shipments throughout the remainder of the year and beyond. New SNES Classic stock could become available any moment.

Cluster provided the updates on his progress in developing hakchi2 for the SNES Classic on the hakchi2 discussion thread on GBATemp.