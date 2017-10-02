SNES Classic Companion Book Deal on Amazon is $27.03

Amazon reduced the price of Prima Games' SNES Classic companion book to $27.03. This deal saves 40% over the regular $44.99 price. A recently released video gives a look inside the book. Featuring a foreword by Nintendo America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé, the 320-page book provides a nostalgic celebration and exploration of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in all its 16-bit glory.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Playing With Super Power: Nintendo Super NES Classics shines a light on the original SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues.

The SNES Classic book also contains family stories to fan art to merchandise and more. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available as Hardback version with slipcase and as paperback on amazon.com. The paperback edition is priced at $17.99.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. You can win a SNES Classic Europe Edition in our new SNES Classic Giveaway.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place and Ebay are starting at about $200.

It's possible that the SNES Classic becomes available today online. The Tracker is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including GameStop, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.