New Sony PSVR CUH-ZVR2 Revealed

Sony updates the Sony PlayStation Virtual Reality glasses. The new Sony PSVR PlayStation CUH-ZVR2 features an updated design that enables the stereo headphone cables to be integrated with the VR headset and a slimmer, streamlined connection cable.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

There’s also an updated Processor Unit that supports HDR pass through, enabling PlayStation gamers to enjoy HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system. This function can be used only when the VR headset is turned off.

The new Sony PSVR will be sold at the same price as the current CUH-ZVR1 model. The release date of the PSVR CUH-ZVR2 in the United States has not yet been announced. Sony released the first generation PSVR virtual reality headset last year.