 
 

BJ's Wholesale Thanksgiving And Black Friday 2017 Plans Announced

Posted: Oct 2 2017, 3:51am CDT

 

The BJ's Wholesale stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The first stores announce their Black Friday 2017 plans. This year marks the 11th consecutive year that BJ's clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. BJ's clubs will open their doors on Black Friday, November 24, at 7 a.m., when members will be able to shop the largest amount of Black Friday doorbusters in BJ's history. 

"Thanksgiving gives family and friends the chance to spend time together," said Chris Baldwin, president and CEO, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're committed to letting our team members enjoy the holiday, and we'll be ready bright and early for our biggest Black Friday ever. Members who can't wait to take advantage of our Black Friday deals will be able to shop at BJs.com on Thanksgiving."

BJ's is an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas locations in 16 states. 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 24: 7 a.m. open, normal closing hours

Monday, Nov. 27: Check with your local club for holiday hours

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface in about one month. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will again be the most important Black Friday stores for consumer electronics deals. Besides the video game consoles, 4K TVs and toys will be at the center of attention on Black Friday 2017.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season.

The first Black Friday 2017 ads are expected to drop this month, featuring this year's deals. To score the hottest Black Friday 2017 doorbuster deals, get our new online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.

