Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE Sold Out Until November

Apparently, a lot of Apple fans want to be able to talk on their watch like Dick Tracy. The new Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular launched on September 22. If you missed buying one at launch, you will have to wait until November to get one. The shipping delay on the Apple online shop is three to four weeks.

The T-Mobile online shop says that the Apple Watch with LTE is back ordered with a November 1 to November 30 availability time frame. Best Buy states an expected shipping date of Friday, October 27.

Many models of the regular new Apple Watch Series 3 without LTE are in stock and ship right away. Apple only has problems to keep up with demand for the Apple Watch with the LTE connectivity.

Technical connectivity issues and the not yet available Apple Music streaming capability have not stifled demand for the new Apple Watch with the red crown.

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular starts at $399.99 for the 38mm model and $429.99 for the 42mm model. The LTE Apple watch requires a contract with a carrier.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is sold at the following online shops. As said above, only GPS models are in stock and LTE models are on back order.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) features a full LTE and UMTS cellular radio that switches seamlessly to cellular when it is away from iPhone. The watch shares the same number as iPhone so there’s no need to provide an additional number to family, friends or colleagues; and to help get customers started, participating carriers are also offering special introductory cellular plans at launch.

Customers have the ability to make cellular calls directly with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) and, when paired with AirPods, enjoy a seamless and fully wireless experience. Apple also pioneered an industry-first antenna design that uses the display itself as both a transmitting and receiving element for LTE and UMTS, while introducing a built-in eSIM that is over one-hundredth the size of a traditional SIM card, making over-the-air activation possible without compromising space.

Powering Apple Watch Series 3 is the S3, Apple’s third-generation architecture featuring a faster dual-core processor, which allows for quicker app launch times and smoother graphics, and, for the first time, enables Siri to speak using the built-in speaker. Apple designed a new custom wireless chip called W2, making Wi-Fi 85 percent faster and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50 percent more power efficient, while still providing all-day battery life and keeping the size virtually the same as before. Apple Watch Series 3 also features a barometric altimeter that assists with tracking activity, flights climbed and outdoor workouts, including elevation gain.