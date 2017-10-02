2018 Honda Accord Goes Turbo

The Honda Accord entered the world scene in 1976. It lies at a close second to the longest selling vehicle of the same brand which has been none other than the Honda Civic.

For a time span of 42 years, it has remained a common name bandied around the households of America not to mention the rest of the world. US sales have exceeded 13 million units. The current Accord is better than the best and it has been selling like hotcakes since the past half a dozen years.

While the Accord has its home in Japan, it was manufactured in America. The car has been famous for introducing low emissions technology which is a boon for the environment.

The 2018 Accord is a mid-size sedan. It is a novel vehicle with a lower center of gravity. Also its structure is lighter and more rigid. The chassis is more complex than it looks like at first blush. Besides a turbocharged engine, there is a 10 speed automatic transmission and twin motor hybrid system at its core.

The watchword in its design philosophy was absolute confidence. This was with regard to both the structure and the functionality. The quality was tops and the fuel economy was pretty good.

This vehicle has a lot of sex appeal and defies other cars that share their dimensions with it. It has a luxurious and spacious interior. Connectivity is there and the driver assistance is available as well. The car is fun to drive indeed. Everything about it has been re-engineered.

Made of high strength steel, it has a laser brazed roof skin. Besides softzone technology there are structural adhesives that have been used in its formation. Aluminum suspension blends with a damper system.

A light chassis and alloy wheels are there too. All sorts of powertrain technology go on to make this car the most durable and reliable of its kind.

The connectivity includes Standard Honda Sensing and Head Up Display not to mention Bluetooth technology in the works. There are LED lights that make the front and back regions illuminated with photonic resplendence.

2018 Honda Accord is new and substantially reengineered. According to Honda, the major new engineering features and technologies for the 10th-generation Accord redesign are as follows:

Body

29 percent ultra-high strength steel, the highest ever for a mass-produced Honda

ACE™ front body structure with crash stroke design

Laser-brazed roof skin

Rear crush zones with Softzone technology

First use of structural adhesives in Accord

First application of acoustic spray foam to Accord

More aerodynamically efficient: 3 percent reduction of CdA

Lighter (42 pounds, body-in-white), and more rigid (+24 percent torsional stiffness, +32 percent bending stiffness)

Active Shutter Grille (2.0-liter models)

Chassis

Aluminum intensive front suspension with new ultra-rigid aluminum and steel subframe

Multi-link rear suspension with floating subframe

Adaptive Damper System (Touring trims)

Two-Mode Driving System (Touring trims)

Dual-pinion, variable-ratio electronic power steering

Electronic Brake Booster (EBB)

Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Automatic Brake Hold

Six percent lighter chassis (excluding tires and wheels)

Five new alloy wheel designs (17" and 19")

Powertrain

1.5-liter direct-injected VTEC Turbo® with dual Variable Timing Control (dual VTC)

Available 2.0-liter direct-injected VTEC Turbo® with dual VTC

Available 10-speed automatic transmission^

Available 3rd-generation Honda iMMD two-motor hybrid power unit (Hybrid model)

Connectivity and Driver-Assistive Technology

Standard HONDA SENSING™ with new Traffic Sign Recognition

Available 8-inch Display Audio with over-the-air system updates

Available 6-inch Head Up Display

Available next-generation HondaLink™ telematics

Smartphone entry and engine start (with HondaLink)

Available 4GLTE Wi-Fi (with HondaLink)

Available wireless device charging

Available fast Bluetooth® phone pairing with Near Field Communication

All in all, it is a car for the future and the consumers will love every angle of it.