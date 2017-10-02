SNES Classic Wireless Controller by Yok Released

There is yet another wireless SNES Classic controller. GameStop is now selling colorful SNES Classic wireless controllers made by Yok. The $19.99 controllers for the Super NES Classic come in blue and red and are available now on gamestop.com.

Features of the Yok wireless controllers include 6 Turbo switches allowing rapid-fire capabilities on each button. The controller includes D-Pad Analog add-on button for additional control.

This is the fifth SNES Classic wireless controller on the market. The Yok controllers are for SNES Classic owners who do not care about an authentic look. The Nyko Super MiniBoss are closer in their appearance to the wired SNES Classic controller. Find the other wireless SNES Classic controller options in our previous reporting.

Resellers offer the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place and Ebay are starting at about $200.

The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.