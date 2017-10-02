Nintendo Switch is Getting Darkest Dungeon

An Indie game, Darkest Dungeon is a creative endeavor that was selected for the Independent Games Festival Grand Prize about a year ago. A version for the Nintendo Switch will be arriving on the setup soon.

While the launch date has not been divulged just yet, if rumors are anything to go by, it will be soon enough.

Wait for it... wait for it... pic.twitter.com/7nx0zpDglG— Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) September 29, 2017

The game is about you, the player assembling a party of people who are adventurous enough to go into and clear a path in the dark mysterious caves below.

The game is a bit stressful since the whole adventure is not without its suspense sequences and hidden dangers. The unknown is indeed something to be scared witless of. When stress levels go sky high in Darkest Dungeon, the members of the search party go crazy. Stark raving mad!

The fear of the dark combines with faulty psychological wiring to drive stress levels through the roof. It is a game of nerves and just playing it from the safety of their living rooms will make many a gamer break out in goosebumps.

The game is available on PC and it also arrived on PS4 and Xbox One awhile back. Its arrival on the Nintendo Switch is a definite probability. It is just a matter of time.

A gothic RPG, this game will lead its damaged heroes through the whole panoply of horrors and starvation not to mention disease. The gamers will never see the dark with equanimity after having played this game.