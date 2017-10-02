SNES Classic Star Fox 2 Ripped Carts are Already for Sale Online

SNES Classic game console has been released. With rave reviews about the gaming console, a lot of games attached their game releases with the console. One of those games was the 1993 classic rail shooter video game Star Fox. Star Fox was previously developed and released by Nintendo.

Featuring Fox McCloud and the Star Fox team; they defend Corneria, their home world against the attacking forces of Andross. The game was a great hit and immediately sold 4 million copies. Fans wanted a sequel immediately but one never came. Fans have waited for over a decade.

So, all those Star Fox fans were delighted to find out that the much-awaited sequel that they never got was going to be released in the catalog of games that were coming out with SNES Classic gaming console. Gaming enthusiasts were excited for the SNES Classic and the deal was sweetened when the catalog was announced.

For Star Fox fans, there is another news as well. It was valid information that the game developers had already designed the new game. It was just awaiting release.

Some people seemed to have gotten their hands on the Star Fox 2 ROM. It seems like they went hunting for the game and found it. They might have also played the game completely. That is not all they have done. They have ripped the game on to SNES cartridges.

The SNES cartridges can be easily played on an original SNES console. The ripped cartridges have already been put on sale on online stores like eBay. Each cartridge is on sale for $60.

The original game is on sale for the price of $79.99. While the price difference is not that great and one could argue that they can wait for the SNES Classic Edition, it is also to be noted that they might not get one.

Initially, Nintendo announced that they were going to have enough consoles to meet the demand. According to recent reports, that might not be the case. Already, SNES Classic Edition may not have produced enough consoles to meet the demand.

So, for all Star Fox fans can simply buy a ripped cartridge of Star Fox 2 and play it on their SNES console. If it is just about the game, the gamers who can see that they cannot acquire a gaming console any time soon may seriously consider buying a cartridge.