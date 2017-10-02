Darkside Detective Coming to Nintendo Switch

An Indie game, Darkside Detective will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch platform soon. For those who don’t know anything about the game, it is a retrospective adventure with a twist that is humorous to say the least. This game strokes the funny bone of every gamer.

You, the player are Darkside Division Detective Francis McQueen, whose job is the investigation of half a dozen weird and spooky cases. These cases have to be solved with a little help from your partner, Officer Dooley.

The haunted town of Twin Lakes is where a large part of the action takes place. McQueen and Dooley are the only ones who can do anything about the strange occurrences that are commonplace in the environs.

Since the folks living in town don’t respond to the eerie happenings, it will be you and your sidekick who will be solely responsible for putting an end to the haunting which is taking place there. This Indie game came to PC as well on the Steam platform. The Switch version will be on a console.

The Nintendo Switch has been the recipient of several cool games such as Golf Story, Oxen Free and Darkest Dungeon. With the addition of this game, things will take an even more exciting aura for the gamers.